Rock Report 7/11/22

The Pretty Reckless have bowed out of the first two shows of their summer U.S. tour with Halestorm, which starts Friday (July 8) in Detroit, after singer-guitarist Taylor Momsen tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a photo of her positive test on social media. It’s currently unclear if she was the only one in the rock band affected.
Five Finger Death Punch have shared a new track titled “Times Like These.” This is the fourth song they’ve released from their upcoming new record Afterlife. Afterlife will be out Aug. 19. To coincide with the album release, the band will also head out on the road with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods that same night.
The wait is over and the rage has been unleashed! Rage Against the Machine are back as a live touring band in 2022, having returned to the stage at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., Saturday night (July 9) to kick off the North American touring of their reunion tour.
This marked the band’s first performance in the U.S. since their July 30, 2011 and boy did they KILL IT !