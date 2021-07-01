Rock Report 7/1/2021

Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar had some nice things to say about Wolfgang Van Halen and his new solo project Mammoth WVH. The red rocker was blown away by Van Halen’s voice when he said “I think he’s a great singer, and being a singer myself, that was shocking to me. Every song I’ve heard him sing, he’s got a sweet, soulful voice.” You can see Mammoth WVH on the road this summer opening for Guns N Roses. —FULL STORY—
System of a Down and Puck Hcky joined forces to release a new collection of hockey branded gear. The collection features pro-level crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, joggers, hats, raglans and tees. According to Matt Marini the CEO of Puck Hcky “Daron Malakian is a HUGE hockey fan and played a big part in the creation of the designs!” The entire collection can be seen on Puck Hcky’s website. —S.O.A.D HOCKEY WEAR—
For the avid collector, Knucklebonz is creating a Pantera Cowboys From Hell road case display. This limited edition collectible is part of their On Tour series. The model will stand 10” tall and has a stage backdrop to finish off the look. The statue is hand detailed and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Knucklebonz expects to ship them later this year or early next year. You can pre-order yours now. —A MOMENT CAPTURED IN TIME—
