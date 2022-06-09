Rock Report 6/9/22

The Ukrainian metal act Jinjer, initially sidelined by the ongoing Russian invasion of their country, recently received the all-clear from Ukraine’s government to commence touring. Subsequently, the Tatiana Shmailyuk-led band announced new European dates for the summer. The trek through August 2022 includes festival stops in several countries.
This time around, however, Jinjer will be touring as official Ukrainian ambassadors. In March, Jinjer had raised over $140,000 in aid for Ukraine with charity T-shirts they launched in place of a planned tour of America on Slipknot’s “Knotfest Roadshow.”
Foo Fighters have taken their time to process the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier this year, and the band is now ready to celebrate his life and career by holding a pair of tribute concerts taking place in London and Los Angeles this September.
The band will take over London’s Wembley Stadium, the venue where they played one of their biggest and most famous concerts, on Sept. 3, while there will also be a home city celebration with Foo Fighters performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.
Halestorm are one of the hardest touring bands in the business, and they’ve just added even more shows for the fall of 2022 as they continue to support their newly released album. They’re hitting the road in September with support from The Warning and New Years Day.