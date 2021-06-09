Rock Report 6/9/2021

Asking Alexandria is working on new music and for the first time in more than a decade they will have a new record label. Asking Alexandria recently announced they have left Sumerian Records and joined up with Better Noise Music. Better Noise Music is home to Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and more. —DETAILS—
Whenever you go to a concert the lead singer usually will talk at some point about something they are passionate about. Kid Rock on the other hand was caught shouting homophobic slurs at a show in Tennessee recently. Of course the whole incident was caught on camera and that seems to be where the problem stemmed from. At this time Kid Rock hasn’t released a statement about the incident. —DROPPIN’ SLURS—
In 2004 the world lost one of the best guitarists at a club in Columbus Ohio. Now, 17 years later the club where Dimebag Darrell was shot is going to get bulldozed and turned into affordable housing. The Columbus City Council voted to approve funds for the project on Monday and the housing project should be finished by early 2023. —HOUSING THAT DIME BUILT?—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes