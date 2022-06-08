      Weather Alert

Rock Report 6/8/22

Jun 8, 2022 @ 6:46am
“California Dreamin'” is a state of mind, and it’s a state that Dirty Honey are ready to share across the U.S. and Canada come late summer and early fall. The band’s “California Dreamin'” headline tour is set to get underway later this year with support from Dorothy and Mac Saturn.

Metalcore mainstays The Devil Wears Prada have dropped a music video for “Salt,” the first single off their newly announced album, Color Decay.  Out Sept. 16 on Solid State, Color Decay will be the group’s eighth studio album and first since 2019’s The Act.

As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis is once again a married man. The singer revealed that he wed model Dany Ciara on Saturday (June 4), sharing photos of their beachfront wedding with family and friends. The news came after the couple shared beachside engagement photos back in February of this year.

