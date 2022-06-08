Rock Report 6/8/22

Metalcore mainstays The Devil Wears Prada have dropped a music video for “Salt,” the first single off their newly announced album, Color Decay. Out Sept. 16 on Solid State, Color Decay will be the group’s eighth studio album and first since 2019’s The Act.
As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis is once again a married man. The singer revealed that he wed model Dany Ciara on Saturday (June 4), sharing photos of their beachfront wedding with family and friends. The news came after the couple shared beachside engagement photos back in February of this year.