Rock Report 6/7/2021

Klye Gass, one half of Tenacious D dropped a star studded video parody for the Ramones hit I Wanna Be Sedated over the weekend called Vaccinated. In addition to an appearance by the other half of Tenacious D, Jack Black, the video also featured Amy Lee, Danko Jones, Ben Wells and more. You can see the video on youtube now. —VACCINATED—
Black Veil Brides also dropped a new video over the weekend for another song off their forthcoming new album The Phantom Tomorrow called Crimson Skies. The record was supposed to have come out last Friday but the band decided to hold off releasing the album until October. You can pick up the new tune via digital outlets now. —CRIMSON SKIES—
Aerosmith is set to play a 50th Anniversary show in Boston in September and then embark on a European tour in 2022. In a recent interview guitarist Brad Whitford expressed doubt about an Aerosmith tour “I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again at this stage, because age is becoming a real factor.” The members of Aerosmith range from 69 to 73 years old. —MORE DETAILS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes