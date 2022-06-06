Rock Report 6/6/22

A new Slipknot album is most certainly on its way and at the band’s show yesterday (June 1) in Cincinnati, Ohio, Corey Taylor reassured the crowd of this notion and promised that new music is coming “very fucking soon.”
This is all a good omen for fans who have endured lengthy waits between new records over the last nearly 15 years — six years between 2008’s All Hope Is Gone and 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter and five year gap between the latter release and Slipknot’s most recent effort, 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.
GWAR’s new album, The New Dark Ages, is out today (June 3) and one of the songs, “The Cutter” features a guest appearance from Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.
Having an array of vocalists is a common occurrence in GWAR — guitarist Pustulus Maximus even takes lead vocals on a couple new jams — and, in the past, plenty of other characters have made their way onto songs. This time, however, it’s a bit different — Hale is cast as herself rather than some marauding Scumdog from the depths of the cosmos.
Motionless in White are a week out from their latest studio album, and they’re now sharing the crushing title track from their upcoming Scoring the End of the World album. And the song features a guest turn from someone who knows a thing or two about scoring, as renowned video game composer Mick Gordon (Doom, Wolfenstein, Prey) lends his talents to the track.
You can also look for Motionless in White on tour, hitting multiple U.S. festivals and playing international dates this summer with I Prevail. Plus there’s a 2023 run of Europe scheduled with Beartooth.