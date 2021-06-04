Rock Report 6/4/2021

Rival Sons aren’t ready to hit the road yet. They have been busy with their new record label Sacred Tongue Recordings but they still want to play some music so they scheduled two streaming concerts for June. The 19th and 26th to be exact. Both sets will be filmed at the Catalina Casino off the coast of Los Angeles. You can get streaming tickets at Rival Sons dot Veeps dot com. —STREAMING TICKETS—
Anthrax wants to bring their 40th Anniversary show to everyone at the same time so they are doing a virtual event. The Anthrax 40th Anniversary event is set for July 16th and tickets are available now at Anthrax Live dot com. —40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW—
If streaming isn’t your thing then maybe a cruise that ends in a private festival on a private island is. The inaugural Voragos festival is set to take place in February. Bands already set to perform are Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Black Stone Cherry and more. Tickets and more information can be found at Voragos dot com. —PRIVATE ISLAND FESTIVAL TICKETS—
