Rock Report 6/30/2021

Tonight is the start of the 95 WIIL Rock Summer Concert Series at Blarney Island with 10 Years, Imperial Fall and Lines of Loyalty. V.I.P tickets are sold out. Tickets will be available at the door for $25. Take a boat, hop a chopper, swim or take the shuttle at Port of Blarney on Grasslake Rd in Antioch, whatever you do get to Blarney Island, a mile away from reality. Doors open at 6pm. —SHOW DETAILS—
Five Finger Death Punch has managed to get to number one on a couple of charts with their new single Darkness Settle In. They topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock airplay chart for the seventh consecutive time and they topped the Mediabase Active Rock Chart for the twelfth time. Five Finger Death Punch is currently in the studio working on their next album. —FULL STORY—
Iron Maiden have teamed up with Igloo for a way for you to keep your beer cold. They just unveiled a version of the Igloo Playmate Classic adorned with multiple pictures of Iron Maidens mascot Eddie. The cooler is capable of holding up to 26 12 ounce cans and can be found on Igloo’s Webstore. —IRON MAIDEN JUST GOT COOLER—
