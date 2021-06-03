Rock Report 6/3/2021

Luckily Motley Crue delayed their reunion tour until 2022. Vince Neil did his first show over the Memorial Day Weekend and it didn’t end well. According to fan shot video that has been circulating the internet Neil got about 20 seconds in to the fifteenth song of the set and had to stop singing because as he said “My fuckin’ voice is gone” On the plus side this give him a year to get back into singing shape. —THE VOICE IS GONE?—
Bad Wolves announced their new singer yesterday. Former guitarist for The Acacia Strain Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz will be the man behind the mic and they already have a new album in the works. The new album will be called Dear Monsters and is set to drop later this year. —NEW PIPES FOR BAD WOLVES—
Jon Lawhon of Black Stone Cherry is dropping music indefinitely for personal reasons. In a statement issued by the band “We love Jon, wish him all the best in all his future endeavors and will cherish the memories and legacy we’ve built with him over twenty years as a band” Lawhon leaving is the first lineup change Black Stone Cherry has ever gone through. —LOSING THE LOW-END—
