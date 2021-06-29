Rock Report 6/29/2021

Yesterday it was announced that the Mongolian rockers The Hu would be hitting the road this fall. That includes two dates in our area. They will be at Park West in Chicago on October 13th and at The Rave 2 in Milwaukee on October 15th. Tickets for The Hu tour go on sale Thursday. It was also revealed that The Hu would have new music coming out soon as they have spent the last year in Mongolia recording their second album. —ALL THE HU NEWS—
Marilyn Manson is going to turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department but not for the alleged crimes you would think. Manson is turning himself in over a warrant for his arrect for an incident in New Hampshire in 2019, where the shock rocker supposedly spit on a videographer during his show there. According to Manson’s attorney “This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.” —FULL STORY—
Steel Panther gave their fans in Texas on Friday a little something extra. They were playing a club called Emo’s in Austin Texas and were preparing to cover Judas Priest’s You’ve Got Another Thing Coming when Chris Kael the Bassist from Five Finger Death Punch came out and played the song with them. In fact Kael even alternated lyrics with front man Michael Starr as evidenced by the fan shot video of the performance on YouTube now. —KAEL & STEEL PANTHER FAN SHOT COVER OF JUDAS PRIEST—
