Rock Report 6/28/22

Ozzy Osbourne on Friday (June 24) released his new song “Patient Number 9.” Naturally, reactions from fans and listeners — good, bad, seemingly indifferent — have started sprouting up.
Osbourne first teased the Jeff Beck-featuring “Patient Number 9” earlier in the week. The single is the haunting title track from the former Black Sabbath singer and 73-year-old heavy metal icon’s forthcoming album of the same name. The record, Osbourne’s 13th studio effort and first since 2020’s Ordinary Man, was announced at the same time.
