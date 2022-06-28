      Weather Alert

Rock Report 6/28/22

Jun 28, 2022 @ 5:48am

Ozzy Osbourne on Friday (June 24) released his new song “Patient Number 9.” Naturally, reactions from fans and listeners — good, bad, seemingly indifferent — have started sprouting up.

Osbourne first teased the Jeff Beck-featuring “Patient Number 9” earlier in the week. The single is the haunting title track from the former Black Sabbath singer and 73-year-old heavy metal icon’s forthcoming album of the same name. The record, Osbourne’s 13th studio effort and first since 2020’s Ordinary Man, was announced at the same time.

Rob Zombie has released the music video for “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass” off the highly acclaimed “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” album.

Rob will head on the road for the “Freaks On Parade” U.S. tour with MUDVAYNE, STATIC-X and POWERMAN 5000. The 21-city tour kicks off on July 20th.
In celebration of 45 years of DEF LEPPARD legacy, the band has announced the release of the DEF LEPPARD limited-edition beauty collection. This product line reflects the days of anthemic guitars, soaring vocals, and stadium rock sound.
The DEF LEPPARD beauty collection is available exclusively in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, and online
