Rock Report 6/28/2021

ZZ Top are hitting the road for an expansive 75 date north American tour. The tour kicks off July 16th and wraps up on April 23 of 2022. They will be in New Lenox Illinois on July 23rd and at Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 11th. You can get tickets at zztop dot com. —ALL THE DATES—
Seether announced they will be dropping a 5 song ep on July 30th. The EP is called Wasteland and features two recordings of the Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum song along with three new songs. You can hear the new version of Wasteland now via digital outlets. —MORE DETAILS— —NEW VERSION OF WASTELAND—
Limp Bizkit has been working on a new album for a decade. Guitarist Wes Borland said in a recent interview of the new music “I’m so pleased with the direction the music went, and I love what we did as a band,” The only thing holding the album up is Fred Durst laying down the vocal tracks. Maybe we’ll have a new Limp Bizkit album next year. —FULL STORY—
