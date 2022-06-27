Rock Report 6/27/2022

Though Foo Fighters have dates scheduled to honor late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September, Dave Grohl’s first onstage musical appearance since Hawkins’ death on March 25 came over the weekend with frequent collaborator Paul McCartney.
The Beatles legend was one of the headliners for the 2022 edition of the Glastonbury Festival, performing at the Worthy Farm venue on Saturday night (June 25). As a festival headliner, it’s not surprising that he had a few guests lined up to join him for the evening, but Grohl’s live return was definitely a headline making event.
While there was plenty of public discourse Friday after the Supreme Court announced the decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade, some of those speaking out are now taking action to help those affected by the ruling. One of those artists is Coheed and Cambria, who revealed that they will be donating all their profits from their upcoming Oklahoma City show with My Chemical Romance to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The choice of concerts for the band to donate their earnings is notable as just last month Oklahoma’s governor signed a bill that became the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S.
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and when life gives you broken ribs, well … you serve up some ribs and beer to your audience. At least that’s what Tommy Lee did during Motley Crue’s stop at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night (June 22).
As with past tour stops, Lee has been performing parts of the Crue’s set, gutting it out for fans while playing through four broken ribs. But now finding the humor in the difficult situation, Lee decided to treat some of the audience members to some ribs and beer. He continued as he tossed his tray full of ribs into the crowd.