Rock Report 6/24/2021

After a seven year hiatus Shadows Fall is heading back to the stage for a one-off reunion show. In a recent statement vocalist Brian Fair said “This is the only show we have planned so shine up your dancing shoes, stretch out your neck, crack a brew, and get your a** to Massachusetts!” They play the Palladium on December 18th in Worcester Massachusetts. —SHADOWS RISE?—
Also making a return, though not a full reunion, Fuel is set to release their first new music in 18 years. Original guitarist Carl Bell hooked back up with original drummer Kevin Miller and are set to release a new album called Anomaly in October. The two original Fuel members are joined by John Corsale on lead vocals, Mark Klotz on guitar and Tommy Nat on bass. The first single from the new album is called Hard and is due out in July. —RE-FUEL-ED—
The Billboard music charts are based on sales. Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo project Mammoth WVH just topped three of the charts, placed second on another and on the main album chart the Billboard 200 came in at 12th. The self titled Mammoth WVH album came out June 11th and in a recent social post Van Halen said “This is absolutely crazy. Thank you. (Like seriously… a debut rock album getting a Top 15 placement on the Billboard Top 200 in 2021? Absolutely insane. You are all incredible.)” —CELEBRATE BIG SALES—
