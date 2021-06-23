Rock Report 6/23/2021

Yesterday there were a lot of tour announcements,
Limp Bizkit is hitting the road with Spiritbox this summer for a run of 12 dates. The tour kicks off in Chicago at the Metro on July 29th. –INTERESTING COMBINATION—
Skillet will be out and about with Adelita’s Way on the fall leg of The Aftermath Tour. It also kicks off in Chicago, at the House of Blues specifically on September 12th. —SKILLET ON THE ROAD—
Candlebox will also be on the road this fall for a 45 date tour promoting their new album Wolves, which is due out in September. It’s only fitting the tour starts September 3rd with stops at Summerfest on September 17th and House of Blues Chicago on September 19th. —THAT’S A LOT OF DATES—
After a four year hiatus Gemini Syndrome will also be out and about with A Killer’s Confession. Their 28 date tour starts on July 9th and wraps up on August 15th. —GEMINI SYNDROME DATES—
Tickets for all these tours go on sale Friday at 10am
Also announced yesterday was a new album from Metallica. Titled The Metallica Blacklist it is their black album performed by 53 different artists spanning just about every genre showing just how far reaching Metallica’s influence is. Each song will be available digitally on September 10th with proceeds going to various charities. —THE WHOLE BLACKLIST—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes