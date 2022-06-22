      Weather Alert

Rock Report 6/22/22

Jun 22, 2022 @ 5:41am

Megadeth have launched a brand new website dedicated to their forthcoming new album, The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! just days after teasing an image that hinted something would be happening on June 23.  On social media, the thrash legends shared a special message.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea continues to add to his acting resume, most recently appearing as a bounty hunter in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but could the musician be the perfect person to portray an iconic character from the comics? He recently pitched an idea to play Popeye via Twitter, if anyone is willing to follow through.

The musician and sometimes actor tossed out the idea in a weekend tweet, suggesting, “If a good director decides to make a Popeye movie, I’m your man.” And you can see why, as the bassist extraordinaire does have a striking resemblance to the iconic comic book character.

A huge congratulations to Motionless in White, whose brand new album Scoring the End of the World has debuted in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 chart. It only placed under two other new albums, both of which were by massive mainstream artists.

The album came in at No. 12 on the chart for selling a total of 23,000 units of the album, which includes CDs, LPs and paid digital downloads.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On