Rock Report 6/22/2021

Halestorm is hitting the road this summer for a run of U.S. tour dates. Joining them on the road is a revolving door of other acts including The Hu, Corey Marks, Rival Sons, Dorothy, Lilith Czar and Evanescence. The closest they come to us is Joliet on September 11th. Tickets go on sale Friday. —ALL THE DATES—
Korn’s bassiest Fieldy has taken a hiatus from touring this summer. In a Facebook post Fieldy informed fans that he’s “been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me.” No word yet on who will replace Fieldy for the Korn summer tour dates. —IN FIELDY’S WORDS—
Foo Fighters were the first act to play Madison Square Garden this past Sunday since the venue shutdown in March of 2020. In an effort to make the performance commiserate with the occasion they got a little help from another Dave on vocals. In fan shot footage that can be seen on YouTube, Dave Grohl brought Dave Chapelle out on stage to help the Foos perform a cover of Radioheads Creep. —FAN SHOT FOOS—
