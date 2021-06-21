Rock Report 6/21/2021

Even though Dave Ellefson laid down the bass tracks for the new Megadeth album doesn’t mean the world will ever get to hear them. Dave Mustaine just admitted in an interview that “We’re gonna have someone coming in in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had,” Whomeever this new bassist is you’ll be able to see them when Megadeth hits the road this summer. —PARING AWAY OF ELLEFSON—
Two of Queensryche’s most popular albums are getting remastered. Operation: Mindcrime and Empire are going to be coming out June 25th as box sets with plenty of additional materials including dvds, interviews with former Queensryche front man Geoff Tate and more. —BOXED RYCHE—
It’s not often that a person from the rock world gets into classical music but that is what Serj Tankian has done. He just released a 24 minute classical music composition called Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto. You can find the song digitally now. —CLASSICAL SERJ?—
