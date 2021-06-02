Rock Report 6/2/2021

Yesterday was another day full of new show announces.
Guns N Roses announced their rescheduled date at Wrigley Field as September 16th and along for the ride is Mammoth WVH. —G’N’F’N’R’—
3 Doors Down announced a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their smash debut album The Better Life. They plan to play the album in its’ entirety. Also on the bill is Seether. That tour comes to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on August 5th. —THE BETTER TICKETS—
The Knotfest Roadshow will be making a stop at the HCA in September. The full Knotfest lineup includes Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. —PASSES TO THE ROADSHOW—
All That Remains is coming to 1175 Sports Park and Eatery in Kansasville on August 21st. —ATR SHOW—
Gabriel Fluffy Inglesias will be at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond in July. —FLUFFY TICKETS—
Also in July Foo Fighters will be playing the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 30th. This will be the first show at the Am Fam Amp since it’s recent renovations.
Tickets for most of these shows go on sale Friday.
