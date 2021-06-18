Rock Report 6/18/2021

Hellfest, a festival in France, is usually a big deal but next years event has people wondering who they didn’t book. The festival boasts 350 artists on six stages over two weekend in June of 2022. Just the tip of the lineup is Metallica, Guns N Roses, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and a whole lot more. Tickets for Hellfest 2022 go on sale on July 7th. —IT’S A HELL OF A LINEUP—
Sevendust are hitting the road in September for a month long tour with Tremonti. The tour will stop in Belvidere and Joliet on September 20th and 21st respectively. Tickets go on sale Friday. —TOUR DETAILS—
Record Store day this year is going disco thanks to Foo Fighters. A special release for July 17th is an album titled Hail Satin. Side A finds the Foo’s changing their name to the Dee Gee’s and covering five Bee Gee’s tunes. Side Two is five songs from Foo Fighters new album Medicine at Midnight played live at their recording studio 606 Studio. To find out where you can find Hail Satin for Record Store Day go to recordstoreday.com —HAIL SATIN NEWS—
