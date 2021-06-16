Rock Report 6/16/2021

Yesterday Coheed and Cambria announced they would be hitting the road this fall with The Used. As of right now they have a tour scheduled for four weeks starting at the end of August and wrapping up at the end of September. As of right now there are no dates close to us but maybe they will extend the tour. —FULL STORY—
Yngwie Malmsteen is hitting the road this winter with another shredder in John 5. The two will bounce around the U.S. in November and December stopping at the Des Plaines Theater in Des Plaines on December 2nd. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday. —SHREDDER TOUR—
Rob Halford, the front man for Judas Priest was a honored with the title of Kentucky Colonel recently. The commission can only be bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky and is the highest title in the state of Kentucky in recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to their community, state, and nation. Congratulations to Kentucky Colonel Halford. —SOURCE STORY— —KENTUCKY COLONEL—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes