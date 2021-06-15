Rock Report 6/15/2021

KISS is set to get back on the road this year. Their End of the Road Farewell Tour is set to kick off the U.S. leg in August in Massachusetts. The tour will come to a close in October in Florida. KISS will be in Tinley Park and Milwaukee in early September. In a statement released yesterday KISS said “WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever.” —END OF THE ROAD?—
Probably the worst drawing just fetched an astounding sum at auction. A Kurt Cobain self portrait caricature drawn by Cobain himself just sold at auction for more than a quarter of a million dollars. The drawing was estimated to only bring in $10, 000 when the auction was originally announced. Something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. —WASTE OF MONEY OR GOOD INVESTMENT?—
Eric Clapton will be hitting the road in the early fall for a two week run of dates which will be his only performances this year. Clapton’s tour kicks off on September 13th in Fort Worth Texas and concludes in Hollywood Florida on September 25th. Tickets for the two week tour go on sale Friday. —FULL TOUR DETAILS—
