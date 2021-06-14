Rock Report 6/14/2021

Wolfgang Van Halen is set to take his solo band Mammoth WVH out on the road opening for Guns N Roses on their summer tour. He also has his debut album out now as well. In a recent interview Van Halen was asked about the negative reaction he face when he took over bass duties in Van Halen for Michael Anthony back when they hooked back up with David Lee Roth. “Looking cynically on paper, as a kid replacing a longtime member, it’s like…yeah, you should hate me. It’s a lot more nuanced than that. It was never like I went to my dad and said [in a cagey movie villain voice] ‘I should be playing bass.’ At that point, I just wanted to keep my dad alive.” —FULL STORY—
Slipknot percussionist Clown has launched a solo project. It’s definitely a departure from what Clown does in Slipknot and as of this moment in time aside from a seven minute edm sounding tune called Brainwash Love – Death Inside and a 53 second clip titled Live Your Life there no other details. No name for the project. Just a YouTube page called Live Your Life. —BRAINWASH LOVE – DEATH INSIDE— —LIVE YOUR LIFE—
Nikki Sixx revealed that he has some announcement this week. On Saturday Sixx took to Instagram to post a gym selfie and asked fans to guess what his announcement would be later this week. He followed that up with a tweet Saturday night that read “I just read my Wikipedia for the very first time and man do they have a lot of stuff wrong, But I guess if it’s on the Internet it must be true. I will say I’m pretty excited about next week’s announcement.” Sixx has been working on new Sixx A.M. has a book in the works and a tour with Motley Crue next year. —SOURCE STORY— —THE TWEET—
