3/10/23: Bam Margera, Rock Hall race and Beavis and Butt-head

Ex-Jackass star Bam Margera is back in the news and has reportedly been arrested on charges of domestic violence. Margera was arrested this past Thursday when police were called to a home in Escondido, CA in regard to a domestic dispute. Allegedly, Margera was arrested and booked with the charge of “corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.” Per law enforcement, they say that the alleged victim told police that her “husband” had kicked her. However, the alleged victim is not Margera’s wife Nicole Boyd (who recently filed for separation), but actually Margera’s current girlfriend. Margera was booked in the Vista Detention Facility.

Iron maiden is trailing George Michael, Cyndi Lauper and Warren Zevon in the fan vote for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction class. More than three million votes have already been cast since voting began. Now through April 28, fans can vote every day through the Hall Of Fame web site. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2023 inductees.

2022 was an awesome year for Beavis and Butt-Head fans, and there is even more to look forward to in 2023. Last year, we got a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie (titled Beavis and Butt-Head : Do The Universe, but we also got a new show on the streaming service Paramount+. It seems that enough people really loved season one because, on 4/20 of this year, Beavis and Butt-Head season 2 is coming out.