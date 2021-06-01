Rock Report 6/1/2021

Marilyn Manson found himself getting sued again over the weekend. In court papers filed in Los Angeles County court recently Manson is getting sued by a former girlfriend for sexual assault. The unnamed woman started dating Manson in 2011 and in the lawsuit she claims that he raped her and threatened to kill her when she went to his home to return his key. That now makes three lawsuits filed against Manson in the last month. —FULL STORY—
After a two year break Fozzy released a new song. The new song is called Sane and it is available digitally now. Fozzy also has a new album in the works which will be out later this year. —SANE—
Lajon Witherspoon and Daughtry have released a collaborative cover of Hunger Strike which was originally done by Temple of the Dog. Witherspoon is singing the Eddie Vedder part and Daughtry is taking on Chris Cornell’s vocals. You can find the cover digitally now. —HUNGER STRIKE—
