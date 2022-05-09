      Weather Alert

Rock Report 5/9/22

May 9, 2022 @ 6:57am

Times are tough but Saint Asonia have just released a new anthem aimed to uplift as we all face these challenging times. “Above It All” arrives just as the band has announced plans to release a new seven-track EP titled Introvert this summer.

“Above It All” is an anthemic track bolstered by gritty guitars and pounding beats and it serves as the second song to come from their new EP, following last year’s rocked up cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

William DuVall, frontman for the iconic band ALICE IN CHAINS, will release his second solo album, “11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville”, on June 10 via DVL Recordings.

sitting backstage at the Academy Green Room in Dublin, Ireland where his European solo tour opened on April 25 after two and a half years of postponements.
BEHEMOTH frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski has once again been acquitted of charges that he disrespected one of Poland’s national symbols.  Nergal and Maciej Gruszka, who, as BEHEMOTH’s webmaster, promoted the tour online, were accused of publicly affronting the Polish national emblem, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.
