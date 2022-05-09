Rock Report 5/9/22

Times are tough but Saint Asonia have just released a new anthem aimed to uplift as we all face these challenging times. “Above It All” arrives just as the band has announced plans to release a new seven-track EP titled Introvert this summer.
“Above It All” is an anthemic track bolstered by gritty guitars and pounding beats and it serves as the second song to come from their new EP, following last year’s rocked up cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”
