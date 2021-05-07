Rock Report 5/7/2021

Rammstein is giving you the opportunity to help multiple charities and get a piece of Rammstein history for yourself. The band announced they would be auctioning off some of their gold and platinum album awards to help different charities over the next few months. For the list of albums up for grabs and charities it will help go to rammstein.com. —ALL THE DETAILS—
Five Finger Death Punch just released the video treatment for their newest single. The song called Darkness Settles In got a video treatment recently and features footage from the movie The Retaliators. You can see it on youtube now. The movie features cameos from various musicians including Five Fingers Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael. The film is due out later this year. —DEATH SETTLES IN VIDEO—
(hed) p.e. recently announced a tour and new music. Their new EP titled Sandmine is set to drop on July 23rd. The (hed) p.e. tour will kick off on the same date as the release of the new EP in Las Vegas and wrap up in August. They will be in Kansasville WI on August 4th. —GET SOME (HED) P.E.—
