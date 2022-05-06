Rock Report 5/6/22

There’s no doubt that Mark Tremonti continues to be one of the busiest musicians in rock, now adding his Tremonti Sings Sinatra benefit covers set to the continuous juggling of his Tremonti solo band and his time spent with Alter Bridge. Tremonti revealed that one of his bands, Alter Bridge, has some new details to share about their forthcoming release.
Toward the end of the conversation, Tremonti shared an update on what his schedule looks like, and offered up that Alter Bridge now has an Oct. 14 release for their next album, which will be titled Pawns & Kings. The record will once again be released as part of their deal with Napalm Records.
Sharon Osbourne shared a photo of her visibly ill in bed using intravenous (IV) therapy on Wednesday (May 4). Illustrating her COVID-19 illness, the talk show host and wife of Ozzy Osbourne flashed the peace sign. Ozzy, the veteran metal singer, tested positive for the virus last week. Sharon and daughter Kelly Osbourne then got it, with Sharon subsequently saying the “entire household has it.”
Eagle-eyed Ghost fans watching the new Netflix gangster series Clark have spotted none other than Tobias Forge ending up on the wrong side of his preferred instrument while making a recent cameo.
Clark is directed by acclaimed video director and former Bathory musician Jonas Akerlund and is based around the life of notorious Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson. Given Akerlund’s pull in the music community, it should probably come as no surprise that he was able to sway Forge to make a cameo in the series.