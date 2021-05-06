Rock Report 5/6/2021

Shaun Morgan of Seether is off the market ladies. Morgan and longtime partner Jordan Kirby tied the knot recently. Kirby revealed the news on her Facebook page earlier this week along with pictures of the ceremony. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs Welgemoeds. —THEY DO—
Black Veil Brides announced the delay of their new album The Phantom Tomorrow recently. The sixth studio album from Andy Biersack and company originally had a release date of June 6th but in a video message Biersack said “that the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented BVB from getting together all the physical media they had planned for the album release, including different vinyl variants and a comic book series.” The new release date for The Phantom Tomorrow is October 29th. —THE DELAY OF TOMORROW—
15 15 is the number of women that have accused Marilyn Manson sexual, psychological and physical abuse so far. The most recent woman is the model Ashley Morgan Smithline also know as Ashley Lindsay Morgan. She just did an interview detailing the horrific things Manson did to her during their relationship. A spokes person for Manson responded saying “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them, This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn’t last one week.” Manson is currently being investigated for domestic violence by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. —THE FULL REPORT—
