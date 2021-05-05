Rock Report 5/5/2021

This Friday will see the release of Saliva’s new EP called Every Twenty Years. It features updated versions of songs from their 2001 release Every Six Seconds, with current singer Bobby Amaru. To build up for it Saliva released a short documentary series detailing the decision and process for Every Twenty Years which you can find on YouTube now. —DOCUMENTARY EPISODE 1— —DOCUMENTARY EPISODE 2—
Also celebrating a milestone this year is Anthrax. 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the thrash metal icons who formed in 1981 in Queens New York. To celebrate they are doing a new video series where they will look back at their career with interviews from contemporaries and former members. New episodes drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from this past Monday until Anthrax’s official founding anniversary on July 18th. You can see the videos on Anthrax’s social media channels. —SOURCE MATERIAL— —EPISODE 1—
NOFX were set to headline the first night of the annual Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas this year. However, after some introspection Fat Mike and company decided to bow out. “NOFX had a meeting this week and decided we shouldn’t play out of respect that wounds are still healing. There has been a lot of hate messages and threats because we are on the bill, It just feels wrong.” All the negativity comes from some inappropriate comments made by Fat Mike at the same event in 2018 following the 2017 massacre. NOFX has been replaced at Punk Rock Bowling by Decendents. —FULL STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes