Rock Report 5/4/2021

It’s been five long years since we’ve gotten new music from Red Hot Chili Peppers but drummer Chad Smith said in a recent interview new Chili Peppers is coming soon. In a recent interview Smith said of the new music “There’s something coming. We’re coming for you, I can say this — we’re making a record, we’re making new music and it’s very exciting.” No word on when it will be out yet. —SOURCE STORY—
When you think of GWAR you don’t think of acoustic music, however that is precisely what they will be releasing. An entire EP of Acoustic tracks is set to drop at the end of this month. GWAR released the first track off the album which is a reimagining of their song F* This Place from their 2017 album The Blood of Gods. You can find the track digitally now. —GWAR UNPLUGGED?—
In December of last year Tim Lambesis, the front man for As I Lay Dying found himself in the hospital with 25% of his body burned after an accident with a bonfire. Last week a woman who was at the bonfire with Lambesis is suing him for injuries she sustained because of his wanton use of an accelerant on the fire. The woman is also suing Lambesis’s parents as it was their home where the bonfire was. —FULL STORY—
