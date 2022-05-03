Rock Report 5/3/22

Tool are one of the biggest and most successful bands in the world and if it has been your lifelong dream to see them play stadiums, well, keep dreaming because Adam Jones has confirmed the group has actually turned down offers to do such a thing.
In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, the Tool guitarist touched on numerous aspects of the band’s live show, from the production itself to setlists to opening acts and more.
English drummer Ric Parnell, who was best known for his role as Mick Shrimpton in the This Is Spinal Tap movie, has died at the age of 70. Parnell was an accomplished musician who played in a number of bands.
MÖTLEY CRÜE is set to begin “full-band rehearsals” next week for the long-awaited “The Stadium Tour” with DEF LEPPARD and guests POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.
Earlier today, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx shared an Instagram selfie from Tennessee — where both singer Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars live — and he included the following message: Sunday May 1st 2022-First day off I’ve had in awhile.Full band rehearsals start next week.#Sunday #Sleep”.