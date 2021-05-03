Rock Report 5/3/2021

The saga that is Marilyn Manson’s life now, since February when multiple women came out and publicly named Manson as a man who sexually assaulted and abused them, got another chapter this weekend. Actress Esme Bianco of Game of Thrones fame, filed a lawsuit against the shock rocker for sexual assault, physical abuse, and human trafficking. Manson’s lawyer responded to the charges over the weekend saying “These claims are provably false.” —SOURCE MATERIAL— —UPDATE TO THE STORY—
On Friday we got a new tune from Cory Marks. It’s a new version of Blame It on the Double which was on his debut album Who I Am. The new version was recorded with Theory front man Tyler Connelly and Jason Hooks, formerly of Five Finger Death Punch for the upcoming film The Retaliators. You can pick up the new version of Blame It on the Double now via digital outlets. —BLAME IT ON THE DOUBLE VIDEO—
Crobot announced the date of release for their new EP Rat Child as being June 18th. They also dropped a song called Kiss It Goodbye which is from the new EP. It finds Crobot teaming up with Light the Torch singer Howard Jones. You can find Kiss it Goodbye on all digital platforms now. —KISS IT GOODBYE VIDEO— —MORE TO THE STORY—
