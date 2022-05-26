Rock Report 5/26/22

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has entered a rehabilitation facility following a relapse. The news came from a statement the band posted on social media, which also notes that their June and July Deuces are Wild residency dates in Las Vegas have been canceled.
Metallica’s long running partnership with the San Francisco Giants baseball team continued Tuesday night (May 24) with Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield kicking off “Metallica Night” by playing the “National Anthem.”
As noted in a tweet, both musicians were decked out in “City Connect” Giants jerseys and had special “City Connect” guitars for the occasion. “City Connect” has been something that both Major League Baseball and the NBA have participated in within recent years, shaking up their uniforms with a design that expresses the personality of the home city.
Hope you haven’t put away the crayons just yet? Iron Maiden’s got some more “Eddie’s” in need of your colorful assistance. That’s because Maiden has teamed up with the U.K.’s Rock N’ Roll Colouring for the second official coloring book and it is scheduled to arrive next month.
The band’s first coloring book, released at the end of 2021, was a success, and now the band is focusing on their popular single releases letting fans add their colorful flare to the some of the most instantly recognizable images in the band’s musical catalog.