Rock Report 5/26/2021

Pop Evil announced yesterday that they would be heading out on tour this summer. It’s quite the tour at that 50 dates crammed into 3 months. They will be touring with Zero 9:36, BRKN Love and Like Machines on some dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday at 10am. Oh, did I mention that the tour kicks off at Blarney Island on July 14th? —COMPLETE TOUR DETAILS—
Slipknot are keeping it close to home for the return of Knotfest. They opted to play the festival in Iowa this year. In addition to Slipknot, Knotfest will have Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God and more. Tickets go on sale June 4th. —THE KNOT DETAILS—
Well that didn’t last long, Suspect208, the band that was originally made up of the children of Slash, Robert Trujillo and Scott Wieland has broken up. Noah Weiland was booted first earlier this year because he was following a little too close to his father’s footsteps. They replaced him with Cody Houston, who has now left the band to be a new parent. Bassist Tye Trujillo has left the band to work with Otto, Thredge and others, leaving only drummer London Hudson, Slash’s kid, and guitarist Niko Tsangaris. So, instead of carrying on the Suspect208 name they have dissolved the band and started S8nt Elektric, their first song called My Eyes is out now. —FULL STORY—
