Rock Report 5/24/22

As one of metal’s most beloved musicians, Vinnie Paul amassed quite an amazing collection of gifted and purchased memorabilia, top notch gear and personal items that are now set to go on the block this week as part of Backstage Auctions latest estate sale.
As part of the new estate sale, over 700 lots of Vinnie Paul collectibles will be made available including guitars, artwork, awards, banners and backdrops, sports memorabilia, toys and much, much more.
The 1969 Fender Mustang used by late Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain in the band’s 1991 “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video has sold for $4.6 million ($4,550,000) at auction. The famous electric guitar was estimated to net between $600,000-$800,000. But the price reportedly skyrocketed after 27 bids on Sunday (May 22).
While My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour has mostly been notable for the music, on Saturday (May 21) police discovered a dead body had been found in a car park being used by Milton Keynes stadium for the band’s shows.
According to the MK Citizen, the body had been discovered in the Milton Keynes Bowl car park, which had been used as a “park and stride” location for those attending the show.