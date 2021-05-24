Rock Report 5/24/2021

Bad news for Parkway Drive fans. Over the weekend the band revealed they would be pushing their Viva The Underdogs tour back to 2022. They haven’t released the tour dates as of yet. In a statement the band said “Thanks for your patience and we can’t wait to come back and play for you and warm the room up with lots of pyro!” —POSPONER THE UNDERDOGS—
If you were at the WIIL Rock 25th Anniversary show with Seether then you may remember the opening band The Dead Deads. They dropped a new song over the weekend called Murder Ballad 2. The song is a collaboration that finds them working with Corey Taylor. The Slipknot frontman helped write the song and sings a chilling duet with the Dead Deads lead singer Meta Dead. You can find the single via digital outlets now. The Dead Deads new album Tell Your Girls It’s Alright due out in August. —TAYLOR AND THE DEAD DEADS—
Rock Fest in Cadott Wisconsin will be the first major festival of the year. As such they have had to endure lineup changes that other festivals won’t. Over the weekend, what may be the final lineup was announced. They lost Snoop Dog, Bad Wolves, Avatar and Through Fire but picked up Corey Taylor, Phil Anselmo and the Illegals, Tommy Vext and Pop Evil. Tickets for the event are on sale now. Barring any unforeseen difficulties this will be the lineup when Rock Fest takes place July 15th thru the 17th. —ROCK FEST DETAILS—
