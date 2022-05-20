Rock Report 5/20/22

Pearl Jam have unfortunately had to cancel the remaining dates of their 2022 spring tour. After Matt Cameron had to sit out the last couple of shows as a result of contracting COVID-19, another member of their camp, bassist Jeff Ament, has also tested positive for the virus.
The initial lineup has been announced for ShipRocked 2023 and it’ll make you want to hop on board and embark on this sick cruise. The festival at sea is taking place from Jan 22-28 and the first headliner revealed is Falling In Reverse, while a second, still-to-be-named act will join them at the top of the bill with an announcement next month. Also set to appear on ShipRocked 2023 are Nothing More, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, Motionless In White, Grandson and Ayron Jones among others.
The Noel Gallagher guitar smashed on the night of Oasis’ split has sold for £325,000 at auction (approximately $403,536). The guitar had a starting price of €150,000, with auctioneers projecting it could go as high as €500,000, but actually sold for considerably less. Oasis was about to headline the Rock en Seine festival in Paris when Liam and Noel Gallagher got into an argument. Liam ended up storming out of their dressing room and throwing a plum at the wall on his way out, according to HuffPost. He then came back and swung the Gibson around and smashed it on the ground.