Rock Report 5/20/2021

Yesterday two different festivals announced their lineup. Lollapalloza in Chicago will feature Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit and more over their 4 days at the end of July. Then Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Florida is set to have Disturbed, Metallica for two nights and more over 4 days in November. —LOLLA LINEUP— —WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE LINEUP—
Maria Brink of In This Moment and Andy Biersak of Black Veil Brides collaborated on a new tune for the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack which is based on a DC comics series of the same name. The song called Meet Me in the Fire is available now via digital outlets. It will be interesting to see if they do the song together when the two go on tour together later this year. —BRINK & BIERSAK COLLABORATION—
Another lawsuit has been filed against Marilyn Manson, this time by his former personal assistant Ashley Walters. Walters worked for the shock rocker for from 2010 until October of 2011 and in the 16 page lawsuit filed recently alleges sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, interference with the exercise of civil rights in violation of the Bane Act, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. —SECOND LAWSUIT FOR MANSON—
