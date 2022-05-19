Rock Report 5/19/22

The Eagles of Death Metal testified today (May 17) about the tragedy that occurred during one of their concerts in 2015. Terrorists killed 89 people at Le Bataclan and the attack was a part of a coordinated series of attacks in Paris.
Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes and guitar tech Eden Galindo were both onstage when the Islamic State group of terrorists entered the theater and sprayed it with gunfire. A soccer stadium and cafes were also targeted and a total of 130 people in total were killed during the attacks.
GOJIRA guitarist Christian Andreu has left the band’s current North American tour in order to return home to be present with his first newborn child. He is being temporarily replaced on the road by Aldrick Guadagnino of fellow French metallers KLONE.
The life of late MEGADETH drummer Nick Menza will be celebrated with a special livestream on Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST / 9 p.m. GMT at the official Nick MenzaYouTube channel.
Fans will get the opportunity to stream the live event and get a behind-the-scenes sneak preview of the upcoming feature-length Menza documentary film “This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza”. This will include an exclusive listening party of the film’s soundtrack, including brand new video content, along with other bonus material.