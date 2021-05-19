Rock Report 5/19/2021

Five Finger Death Punch may not be hitting the road this summer but they do have some things in the works. Zoltan Bathory revealed in a recent Facebook video that the band would be hitting the studio to record a new album that would come out in 2022. On top of that Five Finger has the intention to rerecord their debut album The Way of the Fist mainly because as Bathory said “It was a truly self produced DIY album, mostly recorded in my living room,” No word on when the rerecorded The Way of the Fist is due out. —NEW FIVE FINGER—
The Prodigy are moving forward with a new album even after the loss of fronmant Keith Flint in 2019. The band released a teaser of what their new music sounds like on social media recently with the caption “New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin,” #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats. No word on when the new album will be out. —FULL STORY—
Lollapalooza is on! The city of Chicago gave the festival the green light recently to return this year at full capacity. Lollapalooza will take place July 29th thru August 1st with the lineup being announced today. The annual festival takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park. —LOLLA RETURNS—
