Rock Report 5/18/2021

Yesterday was a day chock full of concert announcements.
Shinedown are coming to the The Rave on September 18th with Zero 9:36. —SHINEDOWN SHOW DETAILS—
In This Moment are bringing their In-Between Tour to two venues in the area. They will be at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond on October 22nd and at the Rave on October 23rd. Also on the bill are Black Veil Brides, Ded and Raven Black. —THE VENUE— —THE RAVE—
Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer are bringing The Hella Mega Tour to the American Family Amphitheater at Summerfest. They will be the headliners on night one September 1st. —HELLA MEGA AT SUMMERFEST—
Alice Cooper is coming to the Huntington Bank Pavilion with Ace Frehley on September 24th. —ALICE AND ACE TOUR—
And last but not least the original Misfits are going to be headliners at Riot Fest in 2022 and will be playing their 1982 album Walk Among Us in it’s entirety to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the album. —MISFITS DETAILS—
