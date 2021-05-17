Rock Report 5/17/2021

Love is in the air or at least it is for rock stars. John Moyer the bassist for Disturbed announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Brandi Nicole Hester on Instagram over the weekend. Also, on the Insta Kat Dennings revealed that her and boyfriend Andrew W.K. were engaged. Congratulations to both of the couples. —MOYER IN LOVE— —ANDREW W.K. IN LOVE—
Lzzy Hale has lent her vocals to another new song, this time working with The Picturebooks. The name of the track is called Rebel and it is available via digital outlets now. Halestorm are working on new material and have a tour with Evanescence set for the fall. —REBEL VIDEO—
Corey Taylor has really started to spread his wings musically. His latest effort sees him taking on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1970 tune Carry On. The only way to get your hands on the folksie tune is on Amazon Music currently. —JUST A TASTE—
