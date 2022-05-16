Rock Report 5/16/22

Music fans looking for the streaming outlet for some of their favorite music festivals no longer have to ask, “Who do?” The answer is Hulu.
Following a turn as the official streaming destination of Lollapalooza in 2021, Hulu announced today that it is extending its collaboration with Live Nation to serve as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2022 and 2023.
Kid Rock’s 6,000-square-foot mansion sits on the Detroit River recently sold for a little over $2 million. Looks like he was in a hurry to move, or just didn’t care what he left behind according to the new owner.
The new owner, Amy Trahey, has a reason why she bought the house and it is not because she’s a superfan. It’s actually because of her husband, who took her to a Kid Rock show for her 40th birthday and after he sadly passed away she took it as a sign to buy the house, according to Crain’s.
The return to the concert stage post pandemic is eliciting plenty of emotions from musicians these days, and even though Metallica have played several times in recent years, it still doesn’t keep the band from getting caught up in the moment. During a recent show in Brazil, singer James Hetfield served up a rare moment of bare emotional vulnerability with the crowd, speaking of his insecurities on that given night.