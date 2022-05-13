Rock Report 5/13/22

The Black Dahlia Murder announced today (May 11) that vocalist Trevor Strnad has died at the age of 41. Tributes have started pouring in from fellow members of the rock and metal community who are mourning the loss of the frontman.
While a cause of death has not yet been revealed, the end of the statement included the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Slipknot are wasting no time diving into their Knotverse, partnering with Titan Forge Games to bring “the 9” as playable characters within the popular Smite multi-player online battle game.
For those not familiar, Smite is free-to-play. It’s a third-person multiplayer game in which players control a god, goddess or mythological figure during team-based combat.
Riot Fest has just unveiled the complete lineup for the 2022 installment of the long-running event, which will feature headliners My Chemical Romance, Misfits and Nine Inch Nails.
This year’s Riot Fest will be held from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 with other high-profile acts such as Alkaline Trio, Less Than Jake, Foxy Shazam, Bad Religion, GWAR, Ice Cube and so many others all set to take the stage throughout the weekend.