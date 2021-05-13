Rock Report 5/13/21

Usually when you retire you go and kick back and enjoy the good life. That is not the case with K.K. Downing the former guitarist of Judas Priest who retired from the band in 2011. He just announced the formation of his new band K.K.’s Priest and the release of their first album Sermons of the Sinner due out in August. —FULL DETAILS—
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the induction class for 2021. As per usual it’s become more about who didn’t get inducted as opposed to those who did. The one bright point of this years Rock Hall class is Foo Fighters go in so congratulations to Dave Grohl and company. —WHO GOT IN— —WHO DIDN’T—
Korn announced a summertime North American tour yesterday. Joining them on the outing that starts August 5th is Staind, and on select dates 68 and Fire From The Gods. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at Noon. The Korn tour will be swinging through the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on August 27th. —FULL TOUR LIST— —HCA TOUR STOP—
