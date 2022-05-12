Rock Report 5/12/22

Blackened death metal horde Behemoth have just announced the Opvs Contra Natvram, their new album which is set for a Sept. 16 release. Accompanying the news of the forthcoming record is a music video for the first single, “Ov My Herculean Exile,” which the band debuted live on tour earlier this year.
“The album title means going against the current,” comments vocalist/guitarist Nergal.
An unauthorized play about Motley Crue helmed by the playwright David Lucarelli moved Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx to issue a terse response and a warning to the band’s fans.
This week, the musician indicated that ads for Lucarelli’s stage production The Crue: Underneath the Dirt Lies the Truth, which is based on the rock group, used both Motley Crue’s trademark and his likeness without permission, suggesting copyright infringement.
Rob Zombie’s love of The Munsters is well documented. One of his biggest hits is “Dragula,” which was named after Grandpa Munster’s dragster on the ’60s era series. And these days, Zombie is living out the dream going to work daily in sets built to reflect the neighborhood of the original series as he puts together a modern-era film version of The Munsters.
Zombie has been very forthcoming with looks at the sets, details about casting and showing off some props while filming has been going on, but in one of his most recent postings, he’s actually shared visual film footage of what it’s like walking the streets of Mockingbird Lane on the set that he had created in Budapest.