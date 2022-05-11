Rock Report 5/11/22

Summerfest takes place over three weeks (June 23-25, June 30-July 2, July 7-9) in June and July, with three straight weekends filled with top performers across a variety of genres.
On the rock front, Disturbed, Lamb of God and Chevelle are among the newly added names to the lineup. Rock and metal fans will want to catch Anthrax with Pop Evil and Soil on June 23 at the Generac Power Stage.
The pandemic has forced many a band to have to shift their scheduling over the last two years, while others have just avoided booking tours altogether. During a recent discussion with Avenged Sevenfold’s Johnny Christ on the Drinks With Johnny podcast (as heard below), Ghost frontman Tobias Forge weighed in with a critique on some of the decision making where tours are concerned and how those moves are conveyed to the fans.
They don’t go out and say, ‘Look, we’re not making as much money as we wish, so we’re going to cancel or we’re going to postpone till the stars are aligned and the marketplace looks better,'” the singer explains.
The childhood home of Mike D is currently for sale for $19.5 million in New York’s Upper West Side. The Beastie Boy’s family lived in this New York City home for over 50 years.
Hester and Harold Diamond moved into the duplex in the ’60s and were renting until they purchased the duplex in 1982 when the building became a co-op. Mike D’s older brother, David, says his family bought the duplex and an adjoining 19th-floor apartment all together for $1.2 million, according to the New York Times.