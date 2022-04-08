Rock Report 4/8/22

The final days of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain are inspiring a new operation production set to take place at the Royal Opera House in London later this year. The production is titled Last Days and it is being adapted from Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which itself was loosely inspired by Cobain’s passing. While the film centered on a young Seattle-based musician named Blake, the storyline is reminiscent of Cobain’s death.
And now for something a little different. Rise Against have just revealed their brand new video for “Talking to Ourselves,” In the video clips, the patrons at an art gallery all tend to be milling about more glued to their phones than to the pieces on the wall, which in fact could hold a greater interest if they would just pay attention. As you can see from the featured still above and in the video below, the art pieces are QR codes that when scanned will lead viewers of the video to a cryptic website, unlocking a little bit more mystery surrounding the song over the coming weeks.
Metallica fans will be delighted to learn that there’s a Cliff Burton Museum coming to Sweden later this year. It’ll be located in the Swedish municipality of Ljungby, near the site of the fatal bus crash that Burton died in.
Guitar World noted that Metallica’s Swedish fan club placed a stone at the location of the accident around 10 years ago, which has become a popular place for fans to visit and honor the late bassist’s memory.
Now, Ljungby will open a museum filled with pictures, album and other memorabilia related to Metallica, in addition to photographs and interviews from the reporters and first responders at the scene of the tragedy in 1986. One of the larger exhibits will feature a replica of the stage Metallica performed on, as well as the instruments they used, during their last-ever concert with Burton, which took place in Stockholm.